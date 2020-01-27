TDP likely to hold legislative party meeting once again on Monday

The Telugu Desam Party which decided to boycott the assembly sessions on Monday is likely to convene its legislative party meeting once again on Monday. In the wake of the news of the dissolution of the council, they decided to meet again today to discuss their future course of action. The party has ordered the TDP MLCs and MLAs to attend the meeting at 1 pm to chalk out the strategy to be implemented in the assembly on the repeal of the council.

There are 32 MLCs for TDP, while 23 attended the TDLP meeting yesterday. The six MLCs had informed in advance that they could not participate in the meeting. Gali Saraswati, KE Prabhakar, Thippeswamy, Shatrucharla Vijayaramaraju, AS Ramakrishna and Samanthakamani were absent at yesterday's meeting. At the same time, the MLCs Sunita and Shivanath Reddy, have already left the TDP and another MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad resigned from the post of MLC and TDP.

MLCs are expressing grave concern over the latest developments, and two TDP MLCs tried to join hands with the government, but the YCRCP seems to have shunned them.