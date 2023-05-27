TDP Mahanadu: Will release the first phase of manifesto tomorrow, says Naidu

Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu said that he would release a first phase of manifesto for the upcoming elections on Sunday.

Addressing at TDP Mahanadu event today in Rajahmahendravaram, Naidu said that would design a manifesto in such a way that the poor are benefitted and opined that his aim is to make the poor rich.

Stating that TDP is ready for elections to be held at anytime, Chandrababu Naidu said that the TDP is the only party which will take the Andhra Pradesh to No 1 position in regard to development. He called on cadre the work towards the goal of bringing TDP into power.

The Mahanadu celebrations were held on a grand note on Saturday. On the first day of the event, Naidu spoke and lashed out at YSRCP government.







