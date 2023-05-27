  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TDP Mahanadu: Will release the first phase of manifesto tomorrow, says Naidu

Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu
x

Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu

Highlights

Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu said that he would release a first phase of manifesto for the upcoming elections on Sunday

Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu said that he would release a first phase of manifesto for the upcoming elections on Sunday.

Addressing at TDP Mahanadu event today in Rajahmahendravaram, Naidu said that would design a manifesto in such a way that the poor are benefitted and opined that his aim is to make the poor rich.

Stating that TDP is ready for elections to be held at anytime, Chandrababu Naidu said that the TDP is the only party which will take the Andhra Pradesh to No 1 position in regard to development. He called on cadre the work towards the goal of bringing TDP into power.

The Mahanadu celebrations were held on a grand note on Saturday. On the first day of the event, Naidu spoke and lashed out at YSRCP government.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X