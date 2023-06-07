  • Menu
TDP manifesto creating tremors in YSRCP: Sunitha

Senior TDP leader Paritala Sunitha addressing party activists at a meeting in Raptadu on Tuesday
Senior TDP leader Paritala Sunitha addressing party activists at a meeting in Raptadu on Tuesday

  • Says none will be left out of the development process
  • A law will be enacted to protect BCs from social and economic exploitation, the former minister says

Raptadu (Anantapur district): Senior TDP leaders and former minister Paritala Sunitha has stated that the TDP hinting at new welfare schemes has created tremors in YSRCP.

When the party releases its full-fledged manifesto, it would derail the YSRCP and demoralise them, she added.

Addressing a party meeting in her constituency office on Tuesday, Sunitha garlanded the bust statue of party national president N Chandrababu Naidu and thanked him for creating new confidence in the party cadres through the Mahanadu.

The new manifesto in the making would represent all sections of people and none in the society will be left out of the development process. A law will be enacted to protect BCs from social and economic exploitation.

