TDP MLA Adireddy Bhavani flays government for failure to hike pension

Rajamahendravaram: Urban TDP MLA Adireddy Bhavani alleged that YSRCP government has failed to fulfil election promise of enhancing pension by Rs 250 for the pensioners who are receiving pension amount of Rs 2,250 now.



In a press note released here on Tuesday, she said Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy assured to enhance the pension to Rs 3,000 and now paying only Rs 2,250.

Now, the Chief Minister is saying that he will enhance Rs 250 per year, which is against to his election promise. About 58 lakh pensioners in the state will be benefitted, if the government enhances the pension amount to Rs 3,000 at a time, instead of instalment basis, she averred.