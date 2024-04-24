TDP MLA Candidate Accuses YCP of Inciting Religious Fanaticism in Kadiri District

During his election campaign in Brahmanapalli Panchayat of Kadiri Rural Mandal in Sri Sathya Sai District, TDP MLA candidate Kandikunta Venkataprasad made strong statements against the YCP MLA candidate Maqbool Ahmed. Venkataprasad criticized Ahmed for allegedly inciting religious fanaticism and provoking tensions between different communities.



Venkataprasad questioned the YCP's support for 55 bills introduced by the BJP government as well as their stance on issues like triple talaq and CAA. He emphasized that these bills were not aimed at causing harm to the Muslim community but rather for the benefit of the country. Additionally, he urged the Muslim community to take note of the provocative statements made by the YCP candidate.

The TDP candidate also highlighted the importance of supporting parties that promote constructive thinking and harmony between different religious and caste groups. He claimed that the TDP has a proven track record of working for the welfare of the Muslim community, unlike the YSP which, according to Venkataprasad, does not prioritize the well-being of Hindus and Muslims.

Venkataprasad reiterated the Election Commission of India's stance on barring those who engage in sectarian acts from contesting elections and stated that a complaint would be filed against the YCP candidate. He also called out Jagan Mohan Reddy for not fulfilling his promise of granting special status to the state in exchange for 25 MP seats, questioning the credibility of the YCP's electoral promises.

Overall, Venkataprasad's statements underscore the importance of promoting unity and harmony among communities in the electoral process, urging voters to support parties that prioritize the well-being of all citizens.