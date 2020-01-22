TDP MLCs were stopped by police before entering the Assembly premises

Amaravati: The TDP MLCs Deepak Reddy, Ramakrishna, A Rammohan Rao, Buddha Naga Jagadesweera Rao were forced to stop before entering into the Assembly premises, at Amaravati by the police.

At the time they were coming to attend the Legislative Council. The Police stopped the vehicles of the MLCs just a few meters away from the Assembly. Police argued with the MLCs that since their vehicles did not have MLC stickers, they could not allow them. After some heated argument between the police and MLCs, they allowed the members to go into the Assembly.

On the other hand, the Council Chairman Shariff Mohammed Ahmed allowed discussion on the two bills related to three capitals, in the House on Wednesday. It is known that the bills were already introduced in the House on Tuesday evening, after delaying for the entire day. Two bills including Decentralization and Inclusive Development Bill, 2020, AP CRDA (Repeal) Bill, 2020.

Meanwhile, the TDP has proposed three amendments to three capital bills. It also urged the Council Chairman to send the bills to Select Committee, after the discussion. The PDF MLC KS Lakshmana Rao started discussing on the three capitals bills.