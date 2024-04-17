TDP MP Candidate Keshineni Sivanath Urges Unity Across Castes to defeat YSRCP

Vijayawada: Addressing a spiritual meeting of pastors in the Western Constituency, TDP MP candidate Keshineni Sivanath called for unity across castes to defeat current Chief Minister Jagan Reddy and his government, which he described as a "demon rule". The meeting, organized by the Christian Cell of the Telugu Desam Party, saw the presence of Sivanath and BJP MLA candidate Sujana Chaudhary.

During the meeting held at Sankhurthi Pankshan Hall in Urmila Nagar, special prayers were offered by Good Home Ministries Mr. Mathews and Reverend Chinnappa for the success of Sivanath and Chaudhary in the upcoming elections. Sivanath emphasized the need for coming together to ensure a better future and to remove the current government, which he accused of causing trouble for all sections of society.

The meeting was attended by divine servants of the Western Constituency, with Sivanath urging the audience to support him in defeating Jagan Reddy and his administration. With a call for unity across castes, Sivanath emphasized the importance of working together to bring about positive change in the region.