TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar slams YSRCP over capital shifting says the govt stalled the development in last five months

Amaravati: TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar said that build the Assembly and Secretariat is not enough for capital. He believes capital should be the centre of wealth creation. He reached out to the Mahadarna of the farmers in Tulluru and expressed solidarity. Speaking on the occasion, Kanakamedala asked that if the Secretariat is built-in Visakhapatnam, will North Andhra develop?

The MP asserted that governments are not permanent and capital change is a political conspiracy. The five-year development was sacked in five months. They are trying to move the capital in the name of insider trading. There is nothing wrong with buying lands after a capital statement.

He said they would fight for the farmer's justice and ready to move the court on this issue.