TDP obstructing the distribution of House site pattas: Botsa Satyanarayana

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Government has postponed the distribution of house site pattas to August 15 as the opposition TDP has approached the High Court and halted the ambitious project.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana said that the TDP leaders are intentionally filing petitions in the High Court to stop the distribution of 30 lakh house sites to poor and weaker sections across the State. He slammed Chandrababu Naidu and his party leaders for approaching the court and trying to prevent the poor from getting house pattas. Seeing the plight of poor people who wish to own a house, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to provide 30 lakh house pattas and thus the government acquired 26,034 acres of land.

The Minister said that N Chandrababu Naidu failed to distribute a single house to the poor in his five-year rule. "Today, TDP leaders are claiming that they have built lakhs of houses for the poor. But in reality, they sanctioned only 6.2 lakh houses out of which only 3,55,000 were constructed. They have to answer whether it is correct or not." During his regime, Chandrababu Naidu left a debt of Rs 4,300 crore in the housing department, of which over Rs 3,000 crore alone was for TIDCO housing project. In TIDCO housing, nearly 70,000 houses were left with 90 per cent completion and in over 50,000 houses even the basements were not laid, he said.

It was YS Rajasekar Reddy who had started housing for all and got 45 lakh houses constructed. Today, all those housing colonies have turned into prominent places and people are living in peace. In order to carry forward the legacy, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy planned to distribute 30 lakh house site pattas on July 8 with a strong determination. Due to the court cases, it was postponed to August 15, he added.