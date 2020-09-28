TDP Parliamentary constituency chiefs: BCs, Kapus bag majority posts

Amaravati: The TDP has appointed new presidents for all the 25 Parliamentary constituencies in Andhra Pradesh along with 13 Parliamentary coordinators.



Party national president N Chandrababu Naidu formally announced the names of the committees on Sunday.

Nearly 50 per cent of these newly appointed Parliamentary constituency presidents belong to the BC communities and Kapus. This is in accordance with the TDP's explicit support and commitment to these sections from the beginning.

Naidu made significant changes in the party's approach to the need for balancing different caste and religious equations. The present changes were affected keeping in mind the next generation requirements of the party.

"Of the 25 Parliamentary posts, there are only 5 Kamma leaders. This must be seen as a befitting reply to the YSRCP which has been branding the TDP as a Kamma party with an ulterior motive to derive political advantage," stated Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Deputy Leader of Telugu Desam Legislature Party.

The backward class and Kapus got a lion's share of the party posts. The 32-year-old Kimidi Nagarjuna was appointed president of Vizianagaram Parliamentary constituency and Palla Srinivas for Visakhapatnam, both belong to BCs.

From the Kapu community, popular leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Thota Seetharama Lakshmi from Narsapuram and senior TDP leader Jyothula Nehru's son Jyothula Navin in Kakinada have been made presidents of Parliamentary constituencies.

The new presidents of respective Lok Sabha constituencies are as follows:

Kuna Ravikumar (Srikakulam), Kimidi Nagarjuna (Vizianagaram), Gummadi Sandhya Rani (Araku), Palla Srinivasa Rao (Visakhapatnam), Buddha Naga Jagadeeswara Rao (Anakapalle), Jyothula Navin (Kakinada), Reddy Anantha Kumari (Amalapuram), Kothapalli Samuel Jawahar (Rajamahendravaram), Thota Sitarama Lakshmi (Narsapur), Ganni Veeranjaneyulu (Eluru), Konakalla Narayana Rao (Machilipatnam), Nettem Raghu Ram (Vijayawada), Tenali Sravan Kumar (Guntur), GV Anjaneyulu (Narasaraopet), Yeluri Sambasiva Rao (Bapatla), Nukasani Balaji (Ongole), Sk Abdul Aziz (Nellore), Narasimha Yadav (Tirupati), Pulivarthy Venkata Mani Prasad (Chittoor), Reddappagari Srinivasa Reddy (Rajampeta), Mallela Linga Reddy (Kadapa), Kalava Srinivasulu (Anantapuram), BK Partha Sarathy (Hindupuram), Somisetti Venkateswarlu (Kurnool) and Gouru Venkata Reddy (Nandyal).

Naidu has also appointed 13 senior party leaders as coordinators for two to three Parliamentary segments. They are as follows:

Kondapalli Appala Naidu (Machilipatnam and Guntur), Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy (Kakinada and Amalapuram), PGVR Naidu (Srikakulam and Vizianagaram), Nimmakayala Chinarajappa (Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle), Pithani Satyanarayana (Narasaraopet and Bapatla), Gadde Rammohan (Rajamahendravaram and Narsapur), Nakka Ananda Babu (Araku), Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar (Eluru and Vijayawada), Mukku Ugranarasimha Reddy (Tirupati and Chittoor), Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy (Kadapa and Rajampeta), V Prabhakar Chowdary (Kurnool and Nandyal), BT Naidu (Anantapur and Hindupur) and BC Janardhan Reddy (Ongole and Nellore).