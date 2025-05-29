  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TDP pays homage to founder NTR on 102nd birth anniversary

TDP pays homage to founder NTR on 102nd birth anniversary
x
Highlights

Kadapa: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) paid rich tributes to its founder NT Rama Rao (NTR) on Wednesday, the second day of Mahanadu, party’s annual...

Kadapa: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) paid rich tributes to its founder NT Rama Rao (NTR) on Wednesday, the second day of Mahanadu, party’s annual conclave here, on the occasion of his 102nd birth anniversary.

Accompanied by several party leaders, TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid floral tributes to a life size statue of NTR on the stage of Mahanadu. “I offer rich tributes to NTR on his 102nd birth anniversary, who showcased the self-respect of Telugu people to the world and laid a new path for welfare,” said Naidu, calling the founder a social reformer.

Further, he reminded that NTR gave a new definition to democracy by raising the slogan ‘society is a temple and people are my Gods'.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick