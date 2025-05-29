Live
TDP pays homage to founder NTR on 102nd birth anniversary
Kadapa: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) paid rich tributes to its founder NT Rama Rao (NTR) on Wednesday, the second day of Mahanadu, party’s annual conclave here, on the occasion of his 102nd birth anniversary.
Accompanied by several party leaders, TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid floral tributes to a life size statue of NTR on the stage of Mahanadu. “I offer rich tributes to NTR on his 102nd birth anniversary, who showcased the self-respect of Telugu people to the world and laid a new path for welfare,” said Naidu, calling the founder a social reformer.
Further, he reminded that NTR gave a new definition to democracy by raising the slogan ‘society is a temple and people are my Gods'.
