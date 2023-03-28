TDP Polit Bureau meeting begins at NTR Trust Bhavan, to discuss on 20 items

Telugu Desam Party Polit Bureau meeting started at NTR Trust Bhavan under the leadership of party national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh leaders attended these meetings.



The meeting would discuss about 20 topics including four related to Telangana and 16 Andhra Pradesh.

The issues will be discussed and a resolution will be taken especially on untimely rains, crop loss - farmers in trouble, Unfulfilled government promises in the state, membership registration;

The party's organisational strengthening and empowerment issues will be discussed in the meeting. Meanwhile, the details of the 11 committees with delegates formed for the organisation of the Party's Inauguration Day were officially announced on Monday.