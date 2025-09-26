TDP protests YSRCP member calling CM as ‘Kuppam MLA’

Vijayawada: Legislative Assembly witnessed uproar on Thursday when ruling TDP members took strong exception to a member of YSRCP calling Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ‘Kuppam MLA’.

During the shot-duration discussion on ‘Super-6’, YSRCP member Ramesh Yadav called Chief Minister ‘Kuppam MLA’, triggering protest from ministers and TDP MLCs, who demanded an apology.

Kupam is the Assembly constituency from where CM Naidu was elected as an MLA in the last state polls.

The ruling party legislators alleged that a YSRCP member is showing disrespect towards the Chief Minister.

Minister Kollu Ravindra demanded that Ramesh Yadav apologise for calling the Chief Minister ‘Kuppam MLA’. “The Chief Minister is the Leader of House. How can YSRCP member forget this?” he said. Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju said Ramesh Yadav’s remarks will be expunged from records. He said that he went through the records and found the YSRCP member’s remarks objectionable.

The chairman advised members to adhere to the rules and conduct themselves in a dignified manner to uphold the traditions of the House.

YSRCP MLC calling Chief Minister ‘Kuppam MLA’ is apparently the opposition party’s counter to the TDP addressing YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as ‘Pulivendula MLA’. It may be noted the YSRCP did not secure enough votes to earn status of Opposition in Assembly.

Some YSRCP MLCs told media persons in an informal chat that from now on, they will address the Chief Minister and the ministers as MLAs from their respective constituencies. They said on every occasion, the TDP leaders were calling Jagan Mohan Reddy ‘Pulivendula MLA’.

“We will also address Chandrababu Naidu as Kuppam MLA, Lokesh as Mangalagiri MLA and Pawan Kalyan as Pithapuram MLA,” they said.

During the debate on ‘Super-6’ in the Council, YSRCP member Ramesh Yadav alleged that without implementing its promises, the ruling coalition is calling ‘Super-6’ a superhit to deceive the people.

The members of TDP hit back by stating that the YSRCP is unable to digest the implementation of poll promises by the coalition government. The discussion on ‘Super-6’ was later adjourned to Friday. The House decided to continue the discussion on Friday, along with the discussion on agriculture.