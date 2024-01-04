Live
- TDP Chandragiri incharge emphasises on right to vote, complains over fake votes
- TDP leader Gouri Venkat Reddy pays mourns over party activist's mother'a death
- Bhuvaneswari consoles families of deceased TDP activists
- Salman Khan undergoes intense training for ‘BULL’
- Asaduddin Owaisi terms CAA as unconstitutional
- Amala Paul announces pregnancy with Jagat Desai; posts baby bump picture
- 6.50 crore women has travelled in TSRTC buses so far
- Kejriwal to be arrested today claims AAP. BJP retorts saying it is' Choron Ki Baraat'
- Intense dry cold wave grips Kashmir as people pray for snowfall
- TSRTC rental buses owners to hit the streets against govt on Jan 5
Just In
TDP questions CM’s silence on Vizag gang-rape
- 1. Party politburo member Varla Ramaiah points out there is not even a statement by Jagan condemning the brutal rape of a Dalit girl
- 2. Says the state is in 3rd place in the country for crimes against women
Mangalagiri : TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for maintaining silence on the Vizag gang-rape incident. He called upon the government to take quick action against the shameful incident where a minor girl was brutally raped for many days. He expressed shock that the Chief Minister did not issue any statement regarding the ghastly incident.
Speaking to the press on Wednesday, Ramaiah alleged that the police are busy dodging questions while two prime accused have managed to flee to another state. Against this backdrop, he shared the data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reports where nearly 1,48,578 recorded crimes against women have been reported. Armed with the NCRB data, Ramaiah criticised the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for crimes against women have increased by 43 per cent and the state is ranked at third for crimes against women in India. He reiterated TDP’s commitment to the safety and security of women, where TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu had expressed solidarity with the victim. He sought stringent legal measures to against the accused
He demanded an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore to the Dalit victim girl as a penalty to the government and its administration for their slackness in maintaining law and order in the state. He further added that the two prime accused should be arrested forthwith and sent to judicial custody.