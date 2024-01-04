TDP questions CM’s silence on Vizag gang-rape

Mangalagiri : TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for maintaining silence on the Vizag gang-rape incident. He called upon the government to take quick action against the shameful incident where a minor girl was brutally raped for many days. He expressed shock that the Chief Minister did not issue any statement regarding the ghastly incident.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, Ramaiah alleged that the police are busy dodging questions while two prime accused have managed to flee to another state. Against this backdrop, he shared the data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reports where nearly 1,48,578 recorded crimes against women have been reported. Armed with the NCRB data, Ramaiah criticised the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for crimes against women have increased by 43 per cent and the state is ranked at third for crimes against women in India. He reiterated TDP’s commitment to the safety and security of women, where TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu had expressed solidarity with the victim. He sought stringent legal measures to against the accused

He demanded an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore to the Dalit victim girl as a penalty to the government and its administration for their slackness in maintaining law and order in the state. He further added that the two prime accused should be arrested forthwith and sent to judicial custody.