TDP questions on YSRCP leaders movement in AP

Amaravati: TDP questioned the government that why didn't it put newly appointed AP State Election Commissioner Justice V Kanagaraj in quarantine, who has travel history from other states. The party also criticised that chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was focusing on political issues even the time of health emergency in the wake of COVID19 pandemic, instead of focusing on controlling and preventing the virus.

TDP senior leader and former Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, while addressing the media through a video call on Sunday, reacted on the comments of the YSRCP that the government would send the Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu to quarantine, if he comes to Andhra Pradesh from Hyderabad.

At this juncture, he asked that whether the newly appointed SEC Justice V. Kanagaraj was sent for quarantine isolation upon his arrival in AP from Chennai. Similarly, many ruling party MLAs and Ministers are freely travelling between AP and Telangana while scores of students and migrant workers were forcefully subjected to quarantine though they have permissions.

Chandramohan Reddy objected the way the AP Governor approved the Ordinance without waiting for even an hour to crosscheck whether it would be legal to amend AP Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, to reduce the tenure of SEC.

Himself an advocate, the Governor should have upheld the democratic norms by saving a fellow constitutional body rather than simply surrendering to the whims and fancies of the government. Perhaps because of such shortcomings, NTR said in those days that the system of Governors should be abolished, he observed.

Mr. Chandramohan Reddy asked whether the Governor was also afraid of facing consequences like former Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam and former Intelligence Chief AB Venkateswara Rao.