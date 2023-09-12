TDP rebuts CID remand report

Mangalagiri: The TDP on Monday alleged that the CID wing, which is acting as the private army to take revenge on the Opposition, has filed the remand report before the ACB court against N Chandrababu Naidu, raising all irrelevant issues.



TDP senior leader Payyavula Kesav said in a release here on Monday that certain baseless allegations were levelled against Chandrababu. He said that the officials, with a view to providing a better future for the youth and after conducting a survey on the project which was launched in Gujarat in 2013 recommended that the same project can be launched in the state.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the state government with Siemens and DesignTech for the same amount in 2015. The High Court, while sanctioning bail to the representatives of Siemens and the DesignTech, who were taken into custody by the ED, remarked that there was no misuse of funds and 2.13 lakh students were imparted training in skill development through 42 centres.

He said that the CID mentioned that Ganta Subba Rao and Lakshminaraya have been appointed and of the Rs 370 crore of investment by the project, Rs 279 crore was diverted to personal accounts and some benami companies were brought onto the scene to uitilise the public money for personal gains.

The total project cost was Rs 3,281 crore of which Siemens will extend software worth 90 per cent of these funds. The then secretary of the Skill Development wing Premachandra Reddy paid Rs 30 crore to the Central Institute of Tool Design of the Union government as a consultancy fee, finalised each cluster cost at Rs 550 crore and he released these funds, he recalled. He said that 42 training centres were set up. These centres were run successfully for four years and 2.13 lakh youth were provided employment.

The total expenditure of the project was Rs 370 crore, including Rs 40 crore GST and only Rs 70 crore was paid for the Siemens for four years of training to the 2.13 lakh youth at 42 centres. Kesav asked how a scam of Rs 279 crore can take place after all this expenditure.

The formation of Skill Development Corporation was under the supervision of officers. The Chief Minister and Cabinet Ministers take only policy decisions.

The then finance secretary P V Ramesh made it clear that his predecessor Ajay Kallam Reddy played a key role in these agreements. The CID had earlier said that the note file of GO 8 was lost and now claiming that the note file of GO 4 is also found missing. How the GOs suddenly came onto the scene and those officers who issued these GOs are also available.

TDP state president K Atchennaidu asked why the name of Ajay Kallam, in whose name the agreement was signed, is missing in the FIR.