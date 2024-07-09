TDP seeks probe into irregularities by Dharma Reddy

Vijayawada: TDP leaders, including national spokesperson Gurajala Malyadri and state spokesperson Neelayapalem Vijay Kumar complained to chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad over alleged corruption and misuse of office by TTD former executive officer A V Dharma Reddy.

In their memorandum submitted to the CS, the TDP leaders said that former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy appointed Dharma Reddy as JEO bypassing the tradition of appointing IAS officers as JEOs. During his period, Dharma Reddy used to manage political issues at Delhi and in other places and misused his contacts with big industrialists and businessmen who visit Tirumala by collecting donations for YSRCP. They alleged misuse of darshan tickets by giving them to the followers of YSRCP leaders.

The TDP leaders said that Dharma Reddy stopped putting board resolutions on TTD website right from the day Bhumana Karunakar Reddy had taken over as board chairman in September 2023. They said there is an urgent need to conduct an inquiry either by CBCID or vigilance department for several irregularities during Dharma Reddy period.

As all the irregularities were committed with the connivance of TTD chairpersons Y V Subba Reddy and B Karunakar Reddy, they also should be brought into the purview of inquiry to restore the trust of millions of devotees in TTD.