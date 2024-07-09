Live
- Balkampet Ellamma Ammavari Kalyanam Celebrations Commenced, Kishan Reddy Participates
- Compensation paid to kin of deceased worker
- Dharwad HC rules in favour of Mantralaya Mutt in Nava Brindavan Pooja controversy
- PV Sindhu to be India’s flag bearer alongside Sharath Kamal; Gagan Narang named Chef-de-Mission
- Harish debunks State Edn Dept’s ‘no problem’ claim
- CID files comprehensive chargesheet in Neha Hiremath murder case
- Ghose panel garnering evidence to issue summons to netas
- Xiaomi India 10th Anniversary: 5 New Products to Unveil Today
- Sharath Kamal says a podium finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics is tough but not impossible
- Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam to be Held at Tirumala on July 9
Just In
TDP seeks probe into irregularities by Dharma Reddy
- Party leaders submit a petition to CS
- Allege former TTD EO in connivance with TTD chairpersons Subba Reddy and Karunakar Reddy resorted to irregularities and misused power
Vijayawada: TDP leaders, including national spokesperson Gurajala Malyadri and state spokesperson Neelayapalem Vijay Kumar complained to chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad over alleged corruption and misuse of office by TTD former executive officer A V Dharma Reddy.
In their memorandum submitted to the CS, the TDP leaders said that former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy appointed Dharma Reddy as JEO bypassing the tradition of appointing IAS officers as JEOs. During his period, Dharma Reddy used to manage political issues at Delhi and in other places and misused his contacts with big industrialists and businessmen who visit Tirumala by collecting donations for YSRCP. They alleged misuse of darshan tickets by giving them to the followers of YSRCP leaders.
The TDP leaders said that Dharma Reddy stopped putting board resolutions on TTD website right from the day Bhumana Karunakar Reddy had taken over as board chairman in September 2023. They said there is an urgent need to conduct an inquiry either by CBCID or vigilance department for several irregularities during Dharma Reddy period.
As all the irregularities were committed with the connivance of TTD chairpersons Y V Subba Reddy and B Karunakar Reddy, they also should be brought into the purview of inquiry to restore the trust of millions of devotees in TTD.