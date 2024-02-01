TDP senior leaders praise Chandrababu, refers him to development

Chandrababu Naidu, the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is known for his focus on development and his nickname "Babu" is often associated with progress and future growth. Senior leaders of the Telugu Desam Party in the Guntakal constituency have praised Naidu's efforts in bringing development to the region. They mentioned that Naidu was instrumental in attracting the Kia industry to Nadu district and establishing the Valley Green Garment Industry in Gajarampally village, which will provide employment to 5000 people.

These leaders also criticized the current Chief Minister, Jagan Reddy, for his alleged lack of development in Andhra Pradesh during his five-year tenure. They claimed that industries have not been established, and issues like sand mafia, liquor mafia, land extortion, and crimes against women have increased. They further argued that the youth are struggling to find jobs and there is a lack of affordable warehousing facilities for farmers.

Naidu himself highlighted the achievements during his tenure, including the establishment of various industries such as Kio Motors, Hero Motors, Isuzu Motors, Celcon, and Steel Plant. He also mentioned infrastructure projects like the Ultra Mega Solar Plant, Sri Ram Sagar Project, Handriniva Sujala Sravanti, Amaravati Rajdhani AIMS, NID, High Court, VIT, and the Polavaram Project. Naidu claimed that under the current government, industries are moving to neighboring states, and he aims to attract industries to Andhra Pradesh to generate employment, improve the welfare of women and farmers, and ensure overall development in the state.