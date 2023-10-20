TDP stages protest over water issue

Narasaraopet: TDP Sattenapalli Assembly constituency in-charge Kanna Lakshminarayana said that due to failure of the YSRCP government, the farmers are not getting sufficient water to save the standing crops.

TDP leaders stage protest at the Water Resources department office in Sattenapalli town to mount pressure on the government to release the water to Nagarjunasagar Right Canal immediately on Thursday. They raised slogans against the YSRCP government and Water Resources department officials.

Addressing the gathering, Kanna Lakshminarayana said if the same situation continues, crops will be damaged and the farmers will get losses.

Addressing the media in Sattenapalli on Thursday, he criticized that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was least bothered about problems of the farmers. He said the latter is showing interest to book false cases on the opposition and neglecting the problems of the farmers. He said that Telangana is getting more Krishna water than AP due to the failure of the YSRCP government.