TDP state executive secretary Savithamma visits wards in Penukonda

Telugu Desam Party State Executive Secretary Savithamma, accompanied by local Telugu Desam Party leaders and activists, recently visited several wards of Penukonda Municipality in Penukonda Constituency, Sathyasai District.
During the visit, municipal workers were protesting, and Savithamma expressed solidarity with them on behalf of the Telugu Desam Party. As she walked around the wards, she noticed that the streets were filled with garbage.
The locals informed her that the incompetent YCP government has failed to address their demands, resulting in the accumulation of garbage. Frustrated by the situation, they protested with their noses closed due to the unbearable stench.
The Telugu Desam Party leaders and activists are urging the YCP government, municipal chairman, and commissioner to take immediate action in removing the garbage within four days. They have also mentioned that if the issue is not resolved, they will organize a charity event with the participation of the people.