TDP State President Palla Srinivasa Rao credits Naidu for funds to Vizag Steel Plant

Andhra Pradesh State president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Palla Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday praised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for his efforts that led to the allocation of Rs. 11,400 crore from the center during the Vajpayee era for the development of the steel plant. He stated that the steel plant would have ceased to exist if Babu's efforts had not been there. He emphasized that obtaining such a significant amount of funding from the center is no small feat and that residents and workers cannot forget the four-and-a-half years long struggle involved.

Mr. Palla Srinivasa Rao expressed his frustration over the misconceptions spread by YCP, stating that they are claiming the Visakhapatnam steel plant will be privatized. He also praised TDP's membership drive, stating that the party membership has crossed the one crore mark for the first time ever, largely due to the effective use of technology in the process. He revealed that the process was completed in just 15 seconds and credited this achievement to the party founders Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and young leaders Nara Lokesh who successfully integrated technology into the process.

Regarding the future of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Mr. Palla Srinivasa Rao suggested that its operational capacity be increased to 99% for a period of two years. He believed that after achieving such efficiency, the plant could be considered for merger with the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). He also stated that the government should explore providing the steel plant with its own mines, which would further increase the plant's productivity and efficiency. He also highlighted the consideration that should be given to the issue of displaced people who fought for the steel plant.