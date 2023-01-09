TDP synonymous with welfare and devpt: Naidu

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that the day the late NT Rama Rao formed the first government of the party in the state is a historic day for the Telugus across the globe.

On the occasion of the TDP completing 40 years of forming the government, Naidu in a statement here said that revolutionary changes had come in the lives of the Telugu people in the world both economically and politically only after the NT Rama Rao formed the TDP government.

NTR, who personally witnessed the depressing political situation in the state and the untold hardships that the people were facing, floated the TDP only to ensure that a poverty-free society was formed and came to power within nine months, Chandrababu said. Exactly this was the day 40 years ago the NTR took oath as the chief minister to bring in radical changes in the lives of the poor, he said.

The entire credit goes only to TDP for introducing revolutionary changes in society by bringing in welfare schemes like Rs 2-a-kg rice scheme, single window system, doing away with the Patel, Patwari system, rights for women in property, pucca houses for the poor and old age pensions besides distribution of Janata clothes, Chandrababu recalled. It is the TDP that established separate educational institutions for women like Padmavathi University and created reservations for women in education and employment, the TDP supremo observed.

The BCs, who form 50 per cent of the population, could progress in politics only with the encouragement given by the TDP, Naidu said, adding that even a separate quota was extended to BCs in the administration and local bodies only by the TDP. The quota for SCs and STs was increased and a separate welfare corporation for minorities was created by the TDP to ensure that they progress well both economically and socially, the TDP chief said.