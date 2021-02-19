TDP takes out massive rally against VSP's privatisation

Rajamahendravaram: TDP organised a massive rally here on Thursday, protesting against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Participating in the rally, MLA Adireddy Bhavani, leaders Adireddy Appa Rao, YVG Raidu demanded that Central government to rollback its decision on privatisation of steel plant immediately.

The steel plant belongs to Telugu people and they have right to protect it, they said. As many as 32 persons sacrificed their lives for the steel plant and BJP government is trying to give the steel plant to corporates at the cost of the State.

The BJP government is slowly privatising all public enterprises in a phased manner by showing losses. They demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not to confine sending letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and mount pressure on him in this regard and should take all parties' leaders to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they added.

TDP cannot be a mere spectator, if BJP government fails to take back its decision and the party will take up a massive agitation to protect the steel plant.

They appealed to all parties to work together in this regard. TDP leaders Adireddy Vasu, DP Sundari, K Naveen Kumar, RM Rao, Deep and many others participated in the rally.