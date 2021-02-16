TDP team to visit damaged houses in Narasaraopet

Amaravati: TDP State president K Atchannaidu on Monday accused the ruling YSRCP leaders of resorting to mindless attacks on the houses of the TDP sympathisers in the Narasaraopet assembly segment in the Guntur district just because they did not vote for the ruling party in the panchayat elections.

Atchannaidu said that their party has formed a high-level committee at the instructions of the party national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to look into the matter. The committee will visit Gogulapadu and Issapalem villages in Narasaraopet area on Tuesday to call on the families whose houses were damaged. The TDP committee consists of the party national general secretary Varla Ramaiah, deputy Leader in Assembly Nimmala Ramanaidu, former minister Nakka Anand Babu, Narasaraopet parliamentary president GVS Anjaneyulu and Narasraopet in-charge Chadalawada Aravind Babu.

In a statement here, Atchannaidu said that the Chief Minister was running a hateful and vengeful regime to which the people would teach a bitter lesson soon. YSRCP leaders would not be able to win the people with their atrocities, destruction and demolitions. As a responsible Opposition party, the TDP would continue its fight till justice would done to the aggrieved sections in the State.

Meanwhile, TDP official spokespersons Pilli Manikya Rao and Syed Rafi accused the YSRCP of destroying the compound wall of TDP supported candidate Radhamma's house out of frustration over her victory in 5th ward in Gogulapadu village in Picherla mandal in the Narasaraopet segment. Local MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy got the entire street damaged by an earthmover after Radhamma won the post.

TDP leaders said that village sarpanch Narayana and panchayat secretaries crossed all limits in the confidence that they had full support of the MLA. The village, which saw a lot of development under the TDP rule, looked like a beautiful garden but was not badly damaged. Out of personal and political differences, YSRCP leaders were destroying the public property in the village.

TDP leaders demanded the State Election Commissioner to explain why he was not taking action with respect to the coerced and forced unanimous elections in Macherla, Thamballapalle, Punganur and other assembly segments. The TDP has made several representations to the SEC but there has been no action till now, he said.