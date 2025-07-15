TDP temples to witness the ritual

Tirupati: The Anivara Asthanam festival will be observed with religious fervour on July 16 at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple and Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy Temple in Tirupati, along with Srivari temple in Tirumala.

The Asthanam will be conducted between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm at the Bangaru Vakili with the processional deities of Sri Govindaraja Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi.

On the occasion, new garments will be brought ceremonially from the Pundarikavalli Ammavari temple and presented to the deity.

The Asthanam will be held between 4 pm and 5 pm with the processional deities of Sri Kodanda Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana.

New garments will be offered to the presiding and processional deities on the occasion. Tirumala Jeeyar Swamijis and temple officials will participate in the ceremonies.