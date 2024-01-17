Live
- Govt trims windfall tax on crude petroleum
- ‘Bigg Boss 17’: Vicky brings up SSR's death during argument with Ankita
- Variety of gifts pour in for Lord Ram, ahead of ‘Pran Pratishtha’
- Key indices retreat on profit booking
- Blackberrys opens 2 new stores in Hyd
- GRT Jewellers’ customers win prizes in Bengaluru
- Guj, Kerala, K’taka lead startup space
- Congress leader pitches for renaming PRRLI scheme after Jaipal Reddy
- Thammineni hospitalised
- Nalgonda: Complete pending works of Dindi Lift Irrigation scheme
Just In
TDP to conduct blood donation camp tomorrow in Kadiri
Highlights
On the occasion of the 28th death anniversary of the founder of Telugu Desam Party, former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, a mega blood camp program will be organized at Aryavaishya Kalyana Mandapam in Kadiri town under the leadership of Kadiri Telugu Desam Party constituency candidate Gau Sri Kandikunta Venkataprasad on Thursday 18th January 2024 at 8:30 AM.
He called on the people of the constituency, leaders, activists, leaders of all affiliated departments, fans, especially the youth to make the event successful.
