TDP to conduct blood donation camp tomorrow in Kadiri

TDP to conduct blood donation camp tomorrow in Kadiri
On the occasion of the 28th death anniversary of the founder of Telugu Desam Party, former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, a mega blood camp...

On the occasion of the 28th death anniversary of the founder of Telugu Desam Party, former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, a mega blood camp program will be organized at Aryavaishya Kalyana Mandapam in Kadiri town under the leadership of Kadiri Telugu Desam Party constituency candidate Gau Sri Kandikunta Venkataprasad on Thursday 18th January 2024 at 8:30 AM.

He called on the people of the constituency, leaders, activists, leaders of all affiliated departments, fans, especially the youth to make the event successful.

