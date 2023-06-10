TDP to field new face from Puthalapattu constituency

Puthalapattu(Chittoor district): In a surprise move, TDP has decided to field a new incumbent as its candidate from Puthalapattu Assembly constituency of Chittoor district. Party national president N Chandrababu Naidu has appointed a senior journalist from Tirupati Dr Murali Mohan as party in-charge of the constituency. Naidu reportedly told the party leaders from the district that he will be the party candidate for next elections and asked them to work accordingly.

Puthalapattu reserved constituency was separated from Vepanjeri Assembly constituency in the reorganisation of constituencies’ in 2006 and went to polls for the first time in 2009. TDP fielded former MLA from Palamaner L Lalitha Kumari as its candidate from here in that election who was defeated by Congress candidate Dr Ravi by a narrow margin of 951 votes. In 2014 elections also, she was defeated by YSRCP candidate M Sunil Kumar by 902 votes. Recording a hat-trick of defeats, she lost to YSRCP candidate MS Babu in the 2019 election by a margin of 29,163 votes.

The party leadership has decided to change the candidate this time and looked for a fresh face. They found Murali Mohan as a suitable candidate, who has good relations in the constituency. He earlier worked as the president of AP Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ). He met the party chief N Chandrababu Naidu at Amaravati on Friday and had discussions with him. After this, Naidu made it clear that he will be the party in-charge and will lead the activities in the constituency.

It was learnt that he gave enough indication that Murali will be the candidate as well for the next elections in which YSRCP is also expected to field another new face. Former minister and senior leader from Chittoor district N Amarnath Reddy, presidents of party units in all five mandals of the constituency, party observer and others were also present on the occasion.