Jandalu moodaina, agenda okate: says Balayya

Visakhapatnam : ‘Jandalumoodaina, agenda okate’ (there may be three party flags but the agenda is only one) for the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena announced Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna.

As the wheels of his poll campaign vehicle steered towards Visakhapatnam on Friday, Balayya Babu, as he is dearly known as, said by seeking ‘one chance’, the state now witnesses ‘kodi kathi’, ‘babai goddali’ and ‘pebble stone’. “A host of hoardings line up across Andhra Pradesh with a caption ‘Siddham’. The Chief Minister is prepared for what?” questioned Balayya.

The CM has not only shown the ‘exit’ door to his mother and sister but also protected the accused, who allegedly took away the life of his ‘babai’ (uncle). Is he ready to respond to them? He assured to release a job calendar annually but what happened to it? While the state is deprived of new industries on one side, the existing ones are getting shifted to other places from AP on the other. The youths are encouraged to get addicted to drug abuse. Is the CM ready to answer them? In the making of three capitals, he had hit the sacrifices made by Amaravati farmers. Those who questioned the government are mercilessly attacked, is the CM ready to wipe away the tears of their families? asked Balakrishna. Amidst scores of his frensied fans who kept raising slogans ‘Jai Balayya’ all through his address, Balayya alerted people to vote for a visionary leader like N Chandrababu Naidu as by giving YS Jagan Mohan Reddy one chance, the state has stepped 20 years backwards. “People should vote for alliance candidates to bring back the lost glory of Andhra Pradesh,” Balakrishna underlined.

Recalling how TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had brought several revolutionary reforms in various sectors, more so in education and health sectors along with pouring life to DWCRA groups, Balakrishna said, Naidu contributed generously to AP’s growth.

There are many artistes and revolutionary leaders belonging to North Andhra, the Hindupur MLA mentioned.”Like the three-letter word ‘NTR’ and ‘Telugu’ that inspires me, ‘North Andhra’ is dear to me as a number of my shootings were canned in the region,” Balakrishna shared with the audience. Defining NTR as an inspiration to several generations, Balakrishna said the former Chief Minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh remains etched in the hearts of the Telugu people. “NTR had introduced several schemes that benefited multiple sections of people of the state. The former Chief Minister not only empowered women but steered Andhra Pradesh towards a bright future,” Balakrishna emphasised.

Addressing people, alliance Lok Sabha candidate M Sribharat pointed out that YSRCP is not pro-poor but pushed people towards poverty. “It is our responsibility to opt for the government that aims at providing good governance and frees the people of Andhra Pradesh from several grave challenges such as pollution, drug abuse, among others,” the Lok Sabha candidate stressed, appealing to voters to extend their support to the alliance candidates in 2024 polls. Earlier,Balakrishna took part in a roadshow in various parts of the city along with the east segment’s TDP candidate Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu, west constituency TDP candidate PGVR Naidu, among others.

