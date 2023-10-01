TDP to form joint panel with Jana Sena

Nandyal: TDP state president K Atchannaidu said party’s Political Action Committee (PAC) has decided to form a joint action committee (JAC) with TDP and Jana Sena Party members soon to work at ground level for strengthening the alliance. The committee will have five members each from the two parties. TDP held its PAC meeting at RK function hall in Nandyal on Saturday where party chief N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested on September 9.

Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, ex-minister NMD Farooq, BC Janardhan Reddy, Kollu Ravindra, Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy, Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, Vangalapudi Anitha, Nimmala Rama Naidu and other took part in the PAC meeting.

Atchannaidu and Balakrishna told the media that JAC will educate the people about the illegal arrest of Chandrababu Naidu. He further said that the PAC has decided to call for 5-minute black out, from 7 pm to 7.05 pm on October 2 across the state in support of Naidu during which people would switch off lights and light candles in front of their houses to express their protest against the illegal incarceration of former chief minister.

Atchannaidu said TDP and Jana Sena are working together at village, mandal and constituency level. Balakrishna said TDP would extend full support to Varahi Yatra by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan taking place in Krishna district from Oct 1.

State TDP chief said the state has been witnessing unprecedented repression for the last four-and-a-half years under the YSRCP rule as people have lost freedom of speech and rights. The government is doing only one thing, i.e. filing false cases, he added. Recalling the Angallu incident in Annamayya district, Atchannaidu said that the YSRCP men attacked Chandrababu Naidu’s programme in in turn filed false cases against TDP cadres and leaders.

Hindupur MLA Balakrishna said that Nara Bhubaneshwari would observe one day fast on October 2. Stating that several issues were discussed at the PAC meeting, he said the party would not be cowed down by false cases and arrests. He said several youth benefited from skill development programme but the government without showing any evidence, has been trying to throw mud at Naidu.

Balakrishna alleged that the YSRCP government has also throttled the media by filing false cases against those who bring out the facts and sending them to jail. Even the police personnel are not spared, their weekly offs and some other benefits were axed, he said.

The MLA said Jagan Mohan Reddy backtracked on his promise of abolishing contributory pension and brought guaranteed pension scheme despite vociferous protests by government employees.

He called upon the people to fight injustice meted out by the YSRCP government.