TDP to hold meet on aqua sector today

Vijayawada: In support of aqua farmers who are in deep crisis, TDP is organising a state-level seminar on 'Idemi Kharma (What is this ill-fate) for aqua farmers' at the national party office at Mangalagiri on Thursday from 10 am till evening.

Party state unit president K Atchannadiu in a release here on Wednesday appealed to all the aqua farmers in the state to attend the seminar which will be chaired by the TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Other leaders and experts in aqua farming too will address the seminar, he added.

The main focus will be on the 'injustice' being meted out to the aqua sector. The meet will formulate an action plan to fight for the rights of the farmers. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who assured aqua farmers of supply of power at Rs 1.50 per unit, has miserably failed to keep the promise, he pointed out.

As the minimum support price (MSP) is not being paid for them, several aqua farmers are resorting to suicides and they are being harassed by imposing many conditions to purchase the product and the subsidies are no longer available, Atchannaidu alleged.

The TDP state president urged the aqua farmers to actively take part in the seminar as the sector is deliberately being destroyed by imposing Rs 5,000 crore 'J' tax.