TDP undecided on many Assembly constituencies

Anantapur: TDP which is usually ahead of other parties in selection of candidates in every election is lagging due to alliance compulsions and big brother responsibility of satisfying alliance partners.

The party is unable to decide with regard to Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Tadipatri, Penukonda and Kadiri. Anantapur, the district headquarters constituency, is crucial for both the parties, YSRCP and TDP. While Anantha Venkatarama Reddy, the sitting MLA, is likely to be re-nominated by YSRCP, the TDP is undecided on the candidate as chances are the seat may be given to Jana Sena or even to CPI in case BJP is not aligning with TDP.

In that case, TDP candidates V Prabhakar Chowdary may not be re-nominated. TDP is also undecided on Dharmavaram candidate. Paritala Sriram has been nurturing the constituency and is hoping to get the party ticket. Meanwhile, it is being said that ex MLA of Dharmavaram Varadapuram Suri is likely to re-enter TDP.

Ashmith Reddy, son of J C Prabhakar Reddy, is the likely candidate for Tadipatri Assembly constituency. TDP’s Anantapur Lok Sabha candidate has also not been decided. While J C Pawan Reddy is the probable candidate, it is being said that TDP is searching for a BC candidate for Anantapur Lok Sabha as YSRCP has already selected a BC candidate M Sabkara Narayana, the sitting MLA of Penukonda.

For Raptadu, Paritala Sunitha is the probable candidate, Payyavula Keshav for Uravakonda and Palle Raghunath Reddy for Puttaparthi are the likely candidates, as also Nandamuri Balakrishna for Hindupur Assembly constituency. Kadiri also is undecided for TDP as there are demands for nomination of Muslim candidate from there in view of sizeable Muslim population in the constituency. Nimmala Kistappa, ex MP also is likely to be renominated for Hindupur Lok Sabha constituency.