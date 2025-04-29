TDP undermined Municipal by-election norms

Vijayawada: YSR Congress Party MLC Lella Appi Reddy strongly condemned the Telugu Desam Party for undermining democracy during the recent municipal by-elections. Addressing the media at party office here on Monday, he criticised the TDP-led coalition government of using coercion, threats, and inducements to force YSRCP’s elected representatives in local bodies to switch loyalties.

Highlighting blatant irregularities, Appi Reddy pointed to Kuppam Municipality, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s own constituency, despite YSRCP having 18 out of 25 councillors, TDP usurped the municipal chairman’s post by intimidating and luring nine YSRCP councillors. He noted that similar undemocratic practices were evident in Macherla, Palakonda, Tuni, and other municipalities, where despite YSRCP majorities, the coalition captured power through unethical means. Calling it an unprecedented misuse of power, he criticised the coalition for celebrating these ill-gotten victories with the support of partisan media. He warned that the public was closely observing these actions and would soon hold the coalition accountable.

Appi Reddy contrasted the current situation with YSRCP’s commitment to democratic values, recalling how, under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s leadership, the party respected the people’s mandate during past elections, even when in power. He stressed that the coalition’s desperate actions, even with a year left in office, were forcing unnecessary by-elections.

The MLC stated that YSRCP had issued whips to its elected representatives and initiated disciplinary action against defectors, while also pursuing legal remedies. Reaffirming YSRCP’s commitment to protecting democratic traditions, he expressed confidence that the people of Andhra Pradesh would soon reject the coalition’s anti-democratic excesses.