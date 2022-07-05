TDP unlikely to get single seat in next polls, predicts Roja

Korukonda (East Godavari District): Tourism Minister RK Roja said that the TDP will not get even a single seat in the State in the coming elections due to the development and welfare programmes being implemented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and people want to drive that party out.

She inaugurated the new house built in Jagananna Colony along with the buildings of Gram Secretariat and Rythu Bharosa Kendra at Jagannadhapuram of Korukonda mandal on Monday. She was accompanied by MLA Jakkampudi Raja and MP Margani Bharat Ram.

Later addressing a press conference, Minister Roja reminded TDP leaders' statement that they will remove village secretariat system and will cancel welfare schemes if their party comes to power. Roja alleged that the TDP leaders do not want good things to happen to the people. Because of the secretariat system, many people have got employment and many are getting services, she noted. Minister Roja stated that Alluri idol unveiling programme organised by the State government at Bhimavaram was a great success. She pointed out that Pawan Kalyan, Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh were all shocked after the success of this meeting.

The trio will not recover from this blow now, she added. Sarpanch Nakka Rambabu, Jakkampudi Ganesh, MPP Vulli Suryakumari Bujji Babu, ZPTC member Karri Nageswara Rao, and others participated.