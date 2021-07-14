TDP urges CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to protect Andhra Pradesh's water rights

Mangalagiri: TDP at its important leaders' meeting presided over by party national president N Chandrababu Naidu, on Tuesday decided to hold its politburo meeting at the party central office here on July 15 and its Parliamentary Party meeting on July 16.



The TDP leaders discussed the Krishna water issue and termed it as the supreme duty of the Chief Minister to protect the water rights of the state farmers in accordance with the allocations made by the Bachawat Tribunal. Every effort should be made to protect the AP farmers' rights as per the provisions made in the 11th Schedule of Reorganisation Act and as per the GO No. 69.

The TDP leaders urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take forward the projects aimed at the interlinking of rivers in order to boost up the agriculture sector in the state. It was the duty of the Chief Minister to make sure that the farmers get their share of the river waters as per the joint agreement signed by AP and Telangana in the presence of the top officials of the Union Jal Shakti Ministry in 2015.

Expressing concern over 'financial bankruptcy', the TDP leaders stressed the need for the Centre to interfere and prevent further damage in the state. The TDP urged the Union finance ministry to order a formal inquiry into the 'diversion' of over Rs 41,000 crore of public funds.

The TDP demanded the Jagan Reddy government to accept the just demands of the state all-party youth and immediately issue a re-notification for jobs to the unemployed youth. The TDP leaders observed silence for a few moments and paid tributes to late PR Mohan, who served as chairman of SAAP and also as chairman of Srikalahasthi Devasthanam. They conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family members.

Referring to the court orders, the TDP advised the YSRCP government to pay the NREGS bills without violating the orders of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh any further.

The TDP leaders condemned the threats being made out against the Adivasis who were protesting against the mining mafia in the Agency area. The party decried the Jagan government's attempts to divert the funds meant for the growth and development of thousands of panchayats in the state. By suspending the GO No 2, the High Court has created scope for the prosperity and development of the villages.