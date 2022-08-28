TDP will stand by cadre who are facing false cases, says Atchennaidu

TDP state president Atchennaidu said that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is harassing opposition leaders and activists with the support of all systems in the state. Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he alleged that illegal cases have been filed on many people and sent to jails in three years. He made it clear that TDP will stand by the leaders and workers who are facing difficulties under YSRCP rule.

Kinjarapu Atchennaidu expressed anger that some policemen colluded with YCP leaders in illegal cases, late night arrests and third degree harassment of TDP workers. He said it would be better if the police reduced overaction and opined that they are preparing a chart of the police who are acting against the law. He warned that they won't spare the police and YSRCP leaders who caused the tears of their workers.

He said that action will be initiated against those responsible for attacks on TDP leaders on the day Chandrababu takes oath as Chief Minister. Atchennaidu stated that after 2024 there will be no YSRCP and no Jagan Reddy in AP state.