Live
Just In
Hyderabad: Powerless Jagan gets TG shocker
Demolition at Hyd residence
Hyderabad: GHMC have demolished encroachments at the residence of the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and president of YSR Congress Party, YS Jaganmohan Reddy.
The residence, located in Lotus Pond in Hyderabad, had a sentry post built on government land.
On Saturday, GHMC officials carried out the demolition of the illegal construction, stating that it violated regulations. The timing of this action, coming two weeks after the TDP won the AP assembly elections, has raised several suspicions.
There are arguments that the demolition was executed on the instructions of AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Critics have pointed out that despite Revanth Reddy being in power for years, the illegal construction was not demolished until Chandrababu assumed office as CM of AP, prompting speculation about the motives behind the sudden enforcement.