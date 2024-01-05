  • Menu
TDP women leader Sudha Reddy extends support to Chandragiri incharge Nani

TDP women leader Sudha Reddy extends support to Chandragiri incharge Nani
Highlights

TDP woman leader Pulivarthi Sudha Reddy has expressed her support for Pulivarthi Nani, the president of Chittoor District Parliamentary and MLA...

TDP woman leader Pulivarthi Sudha Reddy has expressed her support for Pulivarthi Nani, the president of Chittoor District Parliamentary and MLA candidate for the Chandragiri Constituency. She believes that Nani, who is known for his ethics, honesty, and commitment, should be given a chance to lead the development of the area. Sudhareddy emphasized that corruption-free governance is only possible with Nani.

As part of the "Mee Inti Vaddaku Me Pulivarti Nani" program, Sudhareddy toured Chandragiri Mandal and Narasingapuram, where she received a warm welcome from the mandal leaders. During the tour, she alleged that the authorities have been negligent in addressing the issues faced by the constituency, such as the registration of more than 50,000 bogus and stolen votes. She criticized the lack of attention given to the unemployed in the past four and a half years and accused the authorities of attempting to deceive them with promises of job opportunities during the elections. Sudha Reddy questioned why the unemployed were not given priority earlier and what happened to the job calendar guarantee that was promised.

During her visit, Sudha Reddy expressed her satisfaction with the self-help employment center established by the Telugu Desam Party. The program was attended by leaders from TDP, Janasena, activists, women, and others.

