TDP Yarragondapalem in-charge attends Bhavishyat ki Guarantee campaign

Yarragondapalem Constituency TDP In-Charge, Shri Guduri Ericson Babu, attended the Babu Surety Bhavishayat ki Guarantee program on the 3rd day at SC...

Yarragondapalem Constituency TDP In-Charge, Shri Guduri Ericson Babu, attended the Babu Surety Bhavishayat ki Guarantee program on the 3rd day at SC Palem in Gurijepally village of Yarragondapalem mandal.

During the event, as part of Chandrababu's Mini Manifesto, TDP distributed pamphlets outlining the schemes provided to women and people through the Mahashakti scheme.


Shri Guduri urged the attendees to vote for the bicycle symbol and ensure the victory of the Telugu Desam Party in the upcoming elections. The program was attended by TDP leaders and activists from Yarragondapalem Mandal.

