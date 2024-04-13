Vasantha Dhimanth Sai, the youth leader of the Telugu Desam Party, was seen actively campaigning for the upcoming elections in Mylavaram town. He emphasized the importance of Chandrababu Naidu winning with a significant majority in order to bring employment opportunities to the youth and strengthen the state financially.

Accompanied by a group of supporters, Vasantha Dhimanth Sai visited various areas in Wards 1 and 5 of Mylavaram Town to support the Telugu Desam Party candidates Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad for the Mylavaram Constituency Assembly seat and Keshineni Sivannadh (Chinni) for the Vijayawada Parliament seat, both of whom are backed by the Janasena and BJP alliance.

During his campaign, Vasantha Dhimanth Sai highlighted the Super Six Plans announced by Babu and urged the residents to work hard for the victory of the Telugu Desam Party in the upcoming elections. The campaign was attended by Telugu Desam Party leaders, workers, Telugu youth, TNSF, and ITDP members, reflecting a strong show of support for the party.



Overall, Vasantha Dhimanth Sai's efforts to rally support for the Telugu Desam Party candidates in Mylavaram town aim to secure a strong mandate for the party and pave the way for progress and development in the state.

