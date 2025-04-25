TDP, YSRCP face off in high-stakes Kuppam chairman poll

Tirupati: Kuppam, the stronghold of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has emerged as a fresh political battleground, with the election for the municipality chairman scheduled on April 28 reigniting tensions between the TDP and the YSRCP. What was once considered a YSRCP-dominated civic body has now turned into a closely contested arena, with both parties locked in a high-stakes race for control.

The upcoming election is not just about filling a vacant post — it is being viewed as a litmus test of the shifting political undercurrents in Andhra Pradesh’s post-election landscape.

The chairman’s seat has remained unoccupied since November 2024, following the resignation of Dr Sudheer Darbha, who not only relinquished his position and councillor post but also switched loyalties to the TDP.

His entry into the party, facilitated at a high-profile event in Amaravati, marked the beginning of a quiet but steady churn within the Kuppam municipality.

While the YSRCP had secured a comfortable majority in the 2021 municipal elections — winning 19 of the 25 wards — the ground has since shifted.

Following Sudheer’s defection, five more YSRCP councillors crossed over to the TDP, narrowing the tally to 13 for the YSRCP and 11 for the TDP. Though the numbers still favour the YSRCP, the contest has become tighter, prompting both parties to guard their flanks.

The TDP, sensing an opportunity, has ramped up internal consultations and is expected to announce its candidate soon.

Councillors Somasekhar and Damu are currently being considered, though there is growing buzz that the party could re-nominate Dr Sudheer himself — especially since unconfirmed reports suggest his resignation from the councillor post may not yet have been formally accepted.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP is leaving nothing to chance. In a bid to prevent further erosion, the party is believed to have shifted its councillors to a secret location, following the playbook of ‘camp politics’ that has been seen in other tightly contested civic elections.

With the support of their respective MLCs — Dr K Srikanth (TDP) and KRJ Bharath (YSRCP) — the final numbers stand at 12 for the TDP and 14 for the YSRCP, assuming all votes fall along party lines. As CM Chandrababu Naidu who represents Kuppam in the legislative Assembly may abstain from the voting in all probabilities, it could prove costly for the TDP, unless it manages to engineer a final round of switches before April 28.

A senior TDP leader close to the developments said, “Kuppam is no longer just a YSRCP-dominated civic body. The momentum is clearly on our side. We are confident of securing the votes needed to take back the chairman’s post and reset the governance agenda.”

The Kuppam municipality chairman election has taken on significance beyond just vote counts — it’s now seen as a reflection of the broader political shifts playing out across the State.

With changing loyalties, tighter margins, and each ward turning into a battleground for strategy, the stakes are high.