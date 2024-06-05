TDP’s big win in Palnadu district

Narasaraopet: TDP candidates won all the seven Assembly constituencies in Palnadu district. Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency candidate Prathipati Pulla Rao defeated his rival and YSRCP candidate Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu and was elected to Assembly for the fourth time.

Sattenapalli Assembly constituency candidate Kanna Lakshminarayana defeated his rival and minister Ambati Rambabu and was elected to the Assembly for the sixth time.

Narasaraopet candidate Dr Chadalavada Aravind Babu defeated his rival and YSRCP candidate Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy and was elected to the Assembly for the first time.

Similarly, Gurazala candidate Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao defeated his rival and YSRCP candidate Kasu Mahesh Reddy and was elected to the Assembly for the fourth time.

Vinukonda candidate GV Anjaneyulu defeated his rival and YSRCP candidate Bolla Brahma Naidu and was elected to the State Legislative Assembly for the third time.

TDP candidate for Macherla Assembly constituency Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy defeated his rival and YSRCP candidate Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy.

Pedakurapadu candidate Bhashyam Praveen defeated his rival and YSRCP candidate Namburu Sankara Rao.