TDP's Pulivarthi Nani launches hectic campaign

Tirupati: With the TDP high command confirming the candidature of Venkata Mani Prasad (Pulivarthi Nani) for the Chandragiri Assembly constituency, he intensified his campaign.

Bringing an end to speculations on the change of candidate for Chandragiri, the TDP high command at last though late, declared him as Chandragiri candidate.

Nani, native of Chittoor, was active in student days and also worked in student associations.

In student days, he led agitations on people’s issues and also for solving student problems.

Inspired by late N T Rama Rao, who had defeated the mighty Congress in the 1983 election just within 8 months after he founded the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Nani joined the TDP.

He began his political career as Telugu Yuvatha town president in 1989. He was active in the TDP activities resulting in the party appointed him as district TDP vice-president. He also served the party in various positions at the district and State-level.

Presently he is the Chittoor Parliamentary constituency in-charge and also Chandragiri Assembly constituency in-charge.

During the Covid pandemic, he rendered services to the affected people. Nani earned a name in the party by leading many agitations and he is also liked by the party workers for coming to their rescue during any difficulties.

Nani's entire family - himself, his wife Sudha Reddy and son Vineel plunged into a hectic campaign, keeping themselves busy daily right from morning to night.

They are mainly focusing on the YSRCP government’s failures and also the present MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy’s inability to develop the constituency.