Teach values to students to make them good citizens

TIRUMALA: TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary shared nostalgic moments with the students and faculty during a school day event held at the TTD-run SV High School at Tirumala on Thursday evening. In his speech, he said he was very happy to attend such an event after a long time. “It reminded me of my school and college days,” the Additional EO said.

He said parents should take measures to ensure a bright future for their kids. High values should be taught along with studies to mould them to become good citizens of the country. “You are all fortunate to study in the TTD school in His divine abode,” he told the students.

Later, the Additional EO presented certificates and medals to students who excelled in various competitive exams and sports disciplines. Special Officer Vijayalakshmi, academic in-charge Ranga Lakshmi, school HM Surendra, teachers, students and their parents were present.