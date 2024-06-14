Live
- Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat 2024: Date, Significance, and Observance
- Modi reviews J&K situation
- Massive Discount on Google Pixel 7a on Flipkart; Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 8a
- Naidu envisages zero-poverty AP
- All party leaders visit to the bridge on pedda vaagu.
- Indian Air Force Plane Brings Back Bodies Of 45 Indians Killed In Kuwait Fire To Kerala
- Tanker mafia running on Har side of Yamuna river
- Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' release preponed to September 27
- AP govt. renames pension Scheme to NTR Bharosa, enhances pension
- TTD announces booking dates for various darshan tokens in September-2024
Teacher murdered in Madanapalle
Madanapalle: Government school teacher Doraswamy was brutally murdered after Wednesday midnight near P&T Colony in Madanapalle town. The reasons for the murder are not known.
According to information, Doraswamy and his daughter Haritha lives in the house after his wife Lalitha died one year ago.
CIs Valli Basu and Sekhar inspected the body at the incident spot and found out a deep cut that could have made with a strong weapon.
But deceased daughter stated that her father died after falling while drunk is raising doubts about the cause of the death. The deceased was a
teacher at a government school in Reddy’s Colony and due to retire by this month ending.
