Teacher murdered in Madanapalle

Teacher murdered in Madanapalle
Highlights

Madanapalle: Government school teacher Doraswamy was brutally murdered after Wednesday midnight near P&T Colony in Madanapalle town. The reasons for...

Madanapalle: Government school teacher Doraswamy was brutally murdered after Wednesday midnight near P&T Colony in Madanapalle town. The reasons for the murder are not known.

According to information, Doraswamy and his daughter Haritha lives in the house after his wife Lalitha died one year ago.

CIs Valli Basu and Sekhar inspected the body at the incident spot and found out a deep cut that could have made with a strong weapon.

But deceased daughter stated that her father died after falling while drunk is raising doubts about the cause of the death. The deceased was a

teacher at a government school in Reddy’s Colony and due to retire by this month ending.

