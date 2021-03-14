X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Teachers MLC Polling begins for Krishna-Guntur districts

Teachers MLC Polling begins for Krishna-Guntur districts
x

Teachers MLC Polling begins for Krishna-Guntur districts

Highlights

Polling for electing the MLC to represent Krishna-Guntur Teachers MLC constituency began in the district.

Guntur: Polling for electing the MLC to represent Krishna-Guntur Teachers MLC constituency began in the district. The High school teachers, lecturers, actively participated in the polling.

The officials have set up 111 polling stations in Krishna and Guntur districts. There are about 13,505 voters in both districts.

Guntur district collector Vivek Yadav is the returning officer for the election.

As many as 19 candidates including sitting MLC A S Rama Krishna and former MLC Boddu Nageswara Rao are in the race.

The police department has imposed Section 144 of IPC in Guntur near the polling centers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X