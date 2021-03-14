Teachers MLC Polling begins for Krishna-Guntur districts

Guntur: Polling for electing the MLC to represent Krishna-Guntur Teachers MLC constituency began in the district. The High school teachers, lecturers, actively participated in the polling.

The officials have set up 111 polling stations in Krishna and Guntur districts. There are about 13,505 voters in both districts.

Guntur district collector Vivek Yadav is the returning officer for the election.

As many as 19 candidates including sitting MLC A S Rama Krishna and former MLC Boddu Nageswara Rao are in the race.

The police department has imposed Section 144 of IPC in Guntur near the polling centers.