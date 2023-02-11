Teachers stage protest against NEP

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Responding to the call of the Vidya Parirakshana Samithi, activists of APTF, PDSU, DTF, PDSU and AISF organised a protest in front of the Government Arts College here on Friday. APTF district general secretary K V V Satyanarayana alleged that the Central government is forcibly implementing New Education Policy without any consultations. Due to this, the education sector will land in a serious crisis, he said.

The agitators demanded abolition of the New Education Policy. Due to this policy, there is a chance of cancellation of reservations besides abrogation of thousands of teacher posts.

APTF state secretary A Udaya Brahmam accused that the state government, which has supported the New Education Policy, of promoting the English medium against its basic principles.

He said due to combining of Classes 3, 4, and 5 in nearby high school, work pressure of the teachers has increased. Pingali Srinivas, David Livingston, S Rama Rao, K B R V Shastri, K Bhanu Prasad, Dinesh, Dharmesh Kumar and I Rambabu were present.