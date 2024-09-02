Team constituted to probe into Guldavalleru incident

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu warned of serious action if anybody is found guilty in Gudlavalleru engineering college incident.

Stating that the YSRCP has been resorting to false campaign on the incident that 300 videos of girls has been in circulation.

He said that a team will visit the college to collect the information on the alleged incident. During the probe, if anybody is found guilty, cases will be registered against them.

Naidu challenged those who were resorting to false campaign to produce evidence if any or else face action. He said the YSRCP government turned the State into ganja and illicit liquor hub. Now the NDA government in the State has been rectifying the mistakes. The Chief Minister said top priority will be given to protection of women and warned that serious action will be taken against those indulging in atrocities against girls and women.