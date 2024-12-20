Tech-driven AP to issue digital certificates to sportspersons

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh will be the first state in the country to issue digital certificates to the sports-persons, said minister for sports, transport, youth services Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy.

Releasing the Kreeda app and the sports policy here on Thursday, the minister said that the app would provide all information regarding sports to the sports associations and sportsper-sons. Everyone knows that the chief minister gives top priority to new technology, he added.

Referring to the sports policy, the minister said that the policy was prepared as per the ideology and direction of the chief minister. The policy would promote sports in a big way and pro-vide incentives and job opportunities to the sportspersons. Efforts are being made to conduct national sports meet at Amaravati in 2027.

In association with the education department and sports department, the students would be given training in various sports right from the elementary school in the rural areas.

The issuance of digital certificates would help eliminate the menace of fake certificates in the sports department.

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) chairman Ravi Naidu said that it was a historical event to issue digital certificates. The Kreeda app would provide prominent place for the eligi-ble sportspersons. The sportspersons could get entry into the Kreeda App through associations or the schools.

Secretary of sports Vinay Chand described the introduction of Kreea app as a great step to-wards promoting sports in a big way. The App is useful for the coaches as well as sportspersons.

SAAP vice-chairman and managing director Girisha said sports policy is the best one to pro-mote sports in the state. The announcement of Rs 7 crore incentive to the Telugu sportspersons who win Olympic medals is a big boost to the sports.

Jyoti Surekha (Archery) and Puja (Karate), members of various sports associations, coaches and others participated.