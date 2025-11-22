Tech helping achieve excellent results, APEMCL chief

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Environment Management Corporation Limited (APEMCL) chairman Polamreddy Dinesh Reddy said excellent results are being achieved in environmental protection with the support of technology.

An appreciation programme was held at the APEMCL office in APIIC Colony here on Friday, marking one year since Dinesh Reddy assumed charge as chairman

“We are achieving excellent results by integrating technological support into environmental protection and working through a strong and transparent system. It is a matter of great pride for me to contribute to the aspirations and vision of the Chief Minister,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Dinesh Reddy expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Environment, Forests, Science & Technology Pawan Kalyan, and Minister for IT and Education Nara Lokesh for their support over the past year.

He said that the corporation has been streamlining the transport and treatment of industrial waste through scientific and eco-friendly mechanisms. A dedicated AP Online Waste Exchange Portal is enabling real-time monitoring of the entire process. GPS trackers installed on vehicles transporting hazardous and liquid waste ensure transparency and prevent illegal dumping.

He noted that, previously, there was no reliable method to track vehicles carrying industrial waste. “With the formation of this Corporation, we now have full visibility of vehicle movements, ensuring waste is transported and processed safely without posing any threat to the environment,” he said.

Through the Online Portal so far 1,270 waste generators registered, 243 waste receivers registered, and 1,793 vehicles registered. During the previous financial year 6,49,033 tonnes of hazardous waste were transported to dumping yards, recycling units, and cement plants for co-processing, 19,66,201 kilolitres of liquid effluent were sent to treatment facilities, 82,90,349 tonnes of fly ash were supplied to brick manufacturing and cement industries.

He also noted the effective functioning of the APEMCL Marine Discharge Application, which supports APPCB officials in monitoring the treatment and discharge of industrial wastewater into the sea.

Dinesh Reddy said that under the government’s Circular Economy Policy, APEMCL is ensuring that waste is processed and reused instead of being dumped, thereby generating wealth from waste. Looking ahead, he said new industries to be established by the coalition government will be mandatorily registered with the Corporation to strengthen environmental safeguards.

“We are preparing to set up effluent treatment facilities and solid waste dumping units in industrial clusters. In the coming years, we will work with greater commitment towards environmental protection,” he added.