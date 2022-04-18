Techie injured severely as her laptop exploded due to short circuit in Kadapa

A software engineer was seriously injured when a laptop exploded in Mekavari village in B. Koduru mandal in YSR Kadapa district.



Going into the details, Sumalata (22), a techie, was on doing her job as work from home on Monday morning when a short circuit caused a sudden fire in her laptop. Sumalata, who was sitting on the bed and working, went into a coma due to electric shock. The bed also caught fire.



Family members found smoke coming from the room and rushed Sumalata to Kadapa Sunrise Hospital for treatment and later to RIMS hospital as she was in critical condition.



The doctors said the young woman was in critical condition with almost 80 per cent burns. Sumalata, on the other hand, works at Magic Tech Solution in Bangalore.